Adshares Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $129.23 million and $3.09 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00011342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00259358 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007938 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,154,576 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

