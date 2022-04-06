AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) Receives $10.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.08.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Genuity Capital started coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ADTH opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AdTheorent has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,941,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,792,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

