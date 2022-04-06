AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.22

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.22 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 41.78 ($0.55). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 39.80 ($0.52), with a volume of 4,406,212 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 29.36. The stock has a market cap of £283.49 million and a P/E ratio of -30.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.37.
AFC Energy Company Profile (LON:AFC)
