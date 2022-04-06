Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Shares of V stock traded down $7.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.26. 159,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.31. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

