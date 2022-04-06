AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,387,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 617,387 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 666,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 516,924 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $6,150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 330,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 178,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,321. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

