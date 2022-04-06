Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

