Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $202.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.32.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,742. The firm has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.66 and a beta of -0.22. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average is $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,770 shares of company stock valued at $76,875,587 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 88,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

