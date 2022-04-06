Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,448. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.71.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $337.17 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,168,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

