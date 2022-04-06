Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey Buys 10,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alight stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,239 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,160,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,032 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,724 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,633,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

