Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $335.43 Million

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) to report sales of $335.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.30 million and the highest is $346.17 million. Alignment Healthcare reported sales of $267.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.21. 220,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,264. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

In related news, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.