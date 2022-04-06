Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.40. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $417,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 237.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
