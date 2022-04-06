Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.96

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.96, but opened at $13.40. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $417,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 237.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

