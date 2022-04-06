Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $5.96. Allbirds shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 73,836 shares.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Get Allbirds alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $9,490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.