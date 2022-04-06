Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $5.96. Allbirds shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 73,836 shares.
BIRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18.
In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $9,490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.