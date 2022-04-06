Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 4,909.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $10,773,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after acquiring an additional 446,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 934.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 479,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 432,758 shares during the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.37. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

