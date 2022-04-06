Allegheny Technologies Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

ATI stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.37. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 551,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

