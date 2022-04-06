Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.94. Allego shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 2,003 shares changing hands.
About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allego (ALLG)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.