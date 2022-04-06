Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.58. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 65,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

