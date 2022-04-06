AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of AFB stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $15.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

