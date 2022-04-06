AllSafe Reaches Market Capitalization of $92,445.66 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $92,445.66 and approximately $9.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

