Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 244,697 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,390,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.