Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $237.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.67 and its 200-day moving average is $225.61. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

