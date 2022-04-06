Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 286,367 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,922,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hologic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

