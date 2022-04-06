Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $21.38 Million in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,169,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The China Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The China Fund by 133.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter.

CHN opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The China Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

