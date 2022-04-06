Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $23.97 Million in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 687,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 82,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 802,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,984,000 after purchasing an additional 62,295 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of HUN opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

