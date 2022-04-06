Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $26.07 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

