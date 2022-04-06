Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $27.03 Million in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 174,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Seagen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after acquiring an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,437,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,325 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.73, for a total value of $2,466,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,369 shares of company stock worth $10,552,806. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

