Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $25.46 Million Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 296,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,456,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.19% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

