Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 379,623 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 379,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

