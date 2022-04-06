Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $24.83 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

