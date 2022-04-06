Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Steven M. Paul Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $159.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,800,388,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,147,000 after buying an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.