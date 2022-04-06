ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $42.86. 13,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 27,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

