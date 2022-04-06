Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 1,900,000 Shares

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26.

AEI opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

