Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 1,900,000 Shares

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,013.26.
AEI opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.
