Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $105,651.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,123,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alta Equipment Group (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.