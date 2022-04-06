Ambrosus (AMB) Market Cap Reaches $11.27 Million

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $11.27 million and $179,291.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 561,188,939 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

