AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $172.50. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 1,192 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.69% of AMCON Distributing worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

