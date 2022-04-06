Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DIT opened at $162.00 on Friday. Amcon Distributing has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $94.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcon Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

