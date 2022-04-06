Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will post sales of $557.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.85 million. Amedisys posted sales of $537.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.