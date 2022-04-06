Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.29.

AMTB stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In other news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $68,603.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598. Company insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

