American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Down 3.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.38. 23,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,675,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 191,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $820.80 million, a P/E ratio of 239.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

