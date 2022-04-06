American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $28,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

