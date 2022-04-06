Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.83.

Shares of AMP opened at $298.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.71 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

