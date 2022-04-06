Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.13. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

