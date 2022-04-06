Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

