Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
