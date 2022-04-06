Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.91. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter worth $649,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 205,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

