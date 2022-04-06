Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 3.9%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 840,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

