Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 3.9%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 840,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.