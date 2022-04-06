Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 443.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 40,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,689. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

