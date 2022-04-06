Analysts Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 million.

ALYA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

