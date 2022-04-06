Analysts Anticipate Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amplitude.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
AMPL opened at $19.16 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13.
In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and have sold 18,596 shares worth $751,357.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.
About Amplitude (Get Rating)
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
