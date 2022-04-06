Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 113,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,421. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.67. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.