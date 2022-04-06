Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

