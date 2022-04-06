Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) will announce $153.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.46 million and the lowest is $141.01 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $147.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $649.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.88 million to $671.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $701.39 million, with estimates ranging from $691.50 million to $711.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,927. The company has a market capitalization of $176.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.56. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 175,426 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

